Last week, FOX 26 brought you the story of several Galleria-area residents who raised serious concerns about the amount of crime they've been seeing in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday evening, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, along with city council members, held a meeting with residents where they addressed those concerns.

He was joined by District G Councilwoman Mary Nan Huffman and Councilman Edward Pollard of District J.

RELATED: Residents in Houston's Galleria area say violent crime is on the rise

Residents addressed their concerns about recent robberies, car thefts, and break-ins.

"The girls in this room, we can't go to the grocery store. My daughter can't go to the grocery store, and it's ridiculous," one resident said.

HPD has reported that crime is down, but last Thursday, FOX 26 sat down with a few residents.

"Crime is down in your area is what I hear, and it's not," a resident said.

SUGGESTED: Security guard killed while foiling robbery at illegal game room in Harris County

One of those residents, Robert Sherman, even compiled crime data that he says shows certain crimes are up in areas like Westheimer to Buffalo Bayou, Westheimer at Winrock, and the vicinity of San Felipe and Fountain View.

Chief Finner adamantly disagreed with those findings.

"Let me clarify, crime is down. Like I said, I want ya'll to get this. I don't get a chance to cherry-pick, stats don't go that way," Finner said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

During Tuesday's meeting, residents also brought up frustrations about the problem Air BNB's and nightclubs popping up around their area; Chief Finner pushed for a solution-based approach.

"Listen to what I'm saying, let's look at what we can do going forward. I understand the frustration," said Finner.

City leaders asked residents to write down problems at cross-streets and intersections and to list three to five of their main concerns, so the department can work to address them.

Chief Finner says he plans to have another meeting with these same residents in the next four to eight weeks to check in and ensure the concerns they brought up are being addressed.