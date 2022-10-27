'We expect to see some really big numbers,' downtown businesses ready for 2022 World Series

Economists are predicting an economic boom for the 2022 World Series. The Houston Astros are playing the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Minute Maid Park.

Businesses and restaurants downtown are already fully booked and tables reserved.

"We’ve been preparing already, we have all of our reservations lined up for the next two days," says Luis Galvan, Owner of Irma Southwest. "We’ll have probably about 400 people walking through here in about two hours since the game starts at 7p.m."

Crowds are expected to be even bigger this World Series. Galvan says there’s even a different buzz in the air.

"Everyone is pretty excited. You can just feel a different buzz, I think that we have a higher demand for entertainment," says Galvan. "People are loving to get out, the outdoor patio is working great, and they’re spending more money, everything cost more now, but we’re trying to adjust and make sure everyone is happy."

"I never quit doing them, I just keep doing them," says Herlinda Partilla.

Herlinda Partilla, a Houstonian, started making Astros-colored rosaries for the 2017 World Series combining two of her loves, Faith and the Astros.

"Since I was little, my dad, every game I went with dad, he loved the Astros, and I mean loved the Astros," said Partilla. "You have the choice of 50 types."