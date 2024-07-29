Ginny Bagby was simply doing her job as a clerk at the Chambers County Time Max off East Freeway on Saturday night, when an armed robber came in.

The Chambers County Sheriff says Todd Armstrong Carter shot and killed Bagby while robbing the store.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chambers County convenience store shooting: Man arrested for clerk's murder

"Everyone who works here was affected by it. Everyone was in tears today," said Erik Cox, a coworker.

"She was there for me when I lost my oldest brother," said another co-worker, Marissa Foley. "She was a wonderful person who will be dearly missed for sure."

When Ginny was shot, Ben and Niki Land just happened to be on scene while visiting from Oklahoma.

"He runs to the fight, not from the fight," said Nikki about her husband.

Ben, who has EMS experience, jumped into action. "Went in and immediately started administering CPR while on the phone with 911," he said.

He continued to render aid until Ginny was flown to Memorial Herman. Shortly after, her husband arrived on scene.

"We volunteered to take him to the hospital. We stayed with him the entire time until he was ready to leave," said Niki.

Ben says he went in the room with Ginny's husband to see her after she had passed away.

"It's one thing coming from my background to pronounce someone deceased, it’s another to have to support the family in that moment," he said. "It was… It was very emotional for myself. I was very grateful that he was able to confide in me."

Meanwhile, deputies found and arrested Carter.

"Probably about 10 to 15 minutes, we had him in custody," said Brian Hawthorn, the Chambers County Sheriff. "At this time, he’s charged with capital murder."

Carter is being held with no bond by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Blake Sylvia.