A Houston man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a store clerk during a robbery at a Cove convenience store on Saturday. Todd Carter, 34, faces Capital Murder charges and is being held in the Chambers County Jail without bond.

The robbery unfolded around 9:25 p.m.. at the TimeMax store located at 16160 East IH-10 Frontage Road. Authorities say store clerk Ginny Bagby sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital

Following the incident, deputies initiated a search for the suspect based on witness information provided by a customer present during the robbery. Shortly thereafter, authorities located the suspect's vehicle and engaged in a brief pursuit. The driver, identified as Todd Carter, was apprehended and booked into the Chambers County Jail

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ginny Bagby (Photo: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are investigating whether Carter may be connected to other crimes and are working with various agencies. The investigation remains active.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne extended his condolences to Bagby's family and thanked witnesses for their assistance. "We are deeply sorry for the loss of the victim and appreciate the community's help in capturing this suspect," said Sheriff Hawthorne.