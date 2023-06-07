Waxahachie crash: 2 killed in NE Houston crash, driver said to be possibly intoxicated

article

The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating a deadly crash in northeast Houston.

Details are very limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 7000 block of Waxahachie.

Houston police said a car hit a power pole, kept going, ran a stop sign and broadsided another vehicle at the intersection.

Officials said a man and woman inside the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was said to be possibly intoxicated and was taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.