Police are working to locate a man suspected of shooting two women in south Houston.

Jaelyn Deshawn Turner, 25, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for a shooting on April 16 around 9:35 p.m. on 8600 Kirby Drive.

Houston police released surveillance video they say shows Turner, two other persons of interest, and the shooting incident.

HPD officials say they responded to a shooting call at 2200 South Loop West and found a red Honda with bullet holes and blood inside.

It was later discovered two women, 24 and 25, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the incident began at 9200 South Main Street and escalated to a shooting on Kirby Drive.

Investigators identified Turner as a suspect and he was charged for his role in the shooting on May 2, officials say,

Detectives are also looking to identify two persons of interest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Turner, the identities of the two persons of interests, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.