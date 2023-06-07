After causing a brief shutdown of Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport, a woman was arrested and charged in Harris County.

Ivori Howard, 22, was charged with Intent to Impair or Interrupt Operation of Critical Infrastructure Facility after she was arrested at IAH on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m., Howard was said to have breached the secured perimeter of Bush Airport and gained access to the airfield on runway 15L. The runway was immediately shut down and Houston police along with airport operations crews responded to detain the trespasser.

Officials say Howard was being checked out by paramedics.

Houston Airports said they determined Howard gained access to the airfield under a portion of the perimeter fence that meets federal regulation. Houston Airports worked with TSA to close the gap in the portion of fencing by welding additional security infrastructure.

This comes after another man was able to gain access to the underbelly of one airplane at Bush Intercontinental Airport during Memorial Day weekend.

On Wednesday, Houston Airports shared this statement to FOX 26 about the security at Houston's airports:

Houston Airports has a multi-layered and dynamic security approach. The airport system works with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Houston Police Department (HPD), security contractors, employees and other airport stakeholders on this approach.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport meet all federal security requirements, inside and outside the airport.

Houston Airports conducts multiple daily patrols inside and outside of the perimeter fence. Our airports have a surveillance system that allows our team the ability to detect intrusions. The daily duties of our Operations Division include looking for gaps and/or vulnerabilities in our layered security plan.

Bush Airport staff is responsible for 10,000 acres, which includes 43 miles of runways and taxiways; 100 miles of roadways; and approximately 30 miles of perimeter barbed-wire fence.

Due to recent security breaches, Houston Airports is reiterating a regularly shared message of security culture to staff and stakeholders at Bush Airport, Hobby Airport and Ellington Airport: be vigilant. If you see something, say something.

Breaching an airport’s security fence is a state and federal crime, and one that, unfortunately, is not unique to Houston’s airports.