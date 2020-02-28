Water boil order issued for Missouri City Harris County residents

article

As a precaution, the Southwest Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 1 has issued a water boil for Missouri City Harris County residents in the Fonmeadow neighborhood until further notice from the MUD.

All other Missouri City Harris County residents that live inside the borders of Beltway 8, Fondren Road, and US 90A are currently receiving groundwater from the Harris County Water Control and Improvement District (Fondren Road) and a water boil is not in effect.

The MUD is currently notifying customers with door hangers.

