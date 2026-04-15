Harris County set to consider 'Sanctuary' anti-ICE policy

The Brief Harris County to Consider altering policy in regard to ICE Cooperation Proposed by Pct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who is critical of ICE If approved, it could endanger at least $60 million in state grants and draw a legal challenge from Texas Attorney General



The battle over the degree of cooperation local law enforcement should share with ICE is poised to surface at Thursday's meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court.

Harris County to consider "Sanctuary" anti-ICE policy

What we know:

Agenda Item 428 reads, "Discussion and possible action regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies for Harris County."

The item was requested by Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who posted on "X" regarding the initiative.

"We have a right to talk about what's not right, and what ICE is doing is not right. Immigrant families, friends and neighbors make up the rich tapestry of all Harris County. That is why we’re exploring every possible way within the bounds of the law to keep people safe," wrote Ellis.

‘Govern using common sense’

The other side:

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey fears the Democratic majority is planning to follow the City of Houston with a new "sanctuary" policy for the undocumented.

"This may be part of their mid-term elections. Let's create as much chaos as possible. Let's create as much division and divisive as many issues as we can and that will drive voters to the polls. I don't think we should govern that way. I think we should govern using common sense. It doesn't make any sense with FIFA coming and all the state grants we have associated with FIFA for us to try and get in a fight with the state. We ought to figure out how to work together," said Ramsey.

Commissioner Ramsey says he's aware of $60 million in state grants conditioned on cooperation with ICE, money which could be at risk if the county adopts a "sanctuary policy."

"When we look at why they are doing this on Thursday, I think it's simply so that they can be like all their friends and neighbors in other states like New York, California, and Illinois, and they can show that they too can create a problem where there is no problem at all," said Ramsey.

Big picture view:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed legal action against the City of Houston if the anti-ICE ordinance remains in place. The same litigation could be in store for Harris County if a sanctuary policy gains approval.

RELATED: Texas freezes over $100M for Houston over immigration policy