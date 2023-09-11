Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three men in connection to a July shooting.

Related Story: One arrest, two suspects at large in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times while patrolling a parking garage on July 25. The man was a security guard at an apartment complex located at 8820 Westheimer Rd.

Officers were dispatched to around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the security guard was taken to the hospital and currently is in stable condition.

According to a surveillance video obtained by police, three black men confronted the security guard after the men were suspected of breaking into cars.

Police said the video showed a man shooting a gun at the security guard.

The other two men fled in the Hyundai SUV, while the shooter was seen running out of the garage on foot.

More on Houston Crime: Man fatally shot in vacant lot

If you have any information on the identity of the three men or the case, you are encouraged to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE