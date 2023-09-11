Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Security guard shot at 88Twenty apartment complex in Houston released video shows

Crime and Public Safety
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find three men in connection to a July shooting.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times while patrolling a parking garage on July 25. The man was a security guard at an apartment complex located at 8820 Westheimer Rd.

Officers were dispatched to around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the security guard was taken to the hospital and currently is in stable condition. 

According to a surveillance video obtained by police, three black men confronted the security guard after the men were suspected of breaking into cars. 

Police said the video showed a man shooting a gun at the security guard.  

Footage released suspects wanted for shooting

Houston Police Department is asking for the public to help find three men in connection to a July shooting.

The other two men fled in the Hyundai SUV, while the shooter was seen running out of the garage on foot. 

If you have any information on the identity of the three men or the case, you are encouraged to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800. 

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

