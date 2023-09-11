A man has been arrested for the deadly shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Jusiayn Jhoria Jahze Bennett, 19, has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman named Crystal Soto.

The shooting occurred on April 13 at around 7 p.m. in the Meadow Lane Fourplex Homes parking lot at 11503 Nobility Drive.

The victim was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to authorities, there were no initial leads on suspects or motives for the shooting. However, after a thorough investigation, they determined that three people were involved in Soto's murder.

Bennett was identified as one of these suspects and charged accordingly.

Bennett is already in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail, but two other suspects involved in the case remain unidentified and at large.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.