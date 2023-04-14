A woman was found dead in a car outside a Houston apartment complex several hours after gunshots were heard in the area, police say.

Around 7:15 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to a call in the 11500 block of Nobility Drive, near W. Bellfort Drive.

A woman was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot. She had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, people in the area told them they heard gunshots between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, but didn’t think anything of it and didn’t report it at the time.

It wasn’t until the next morning that a resident spotted the woman in the car and called it in, police say.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Nobility Drive.

The woman has not been identified at this time, and there is no description of a suspect.

Police don’t believe the car is tied to the apartment community.

Investigators will review surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.