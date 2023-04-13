article

Houston police are investigating after four people were shot at a Houston gas station on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 8000 block of South Loop East.

Officials said one man was taken to the hospital from the scene.

Three other men were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

All are expected to survive.

No other details have been released.

