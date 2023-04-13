Passenger killed after 18-wheeler loses tire, strikes vehicle on Katy Freeway

article

One person is dead following a crash on the Katy Freeway on Thursday night.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Office, an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound when it lost a tire, bounced into the westbound lanes near Bunker Hill, and struck a vehicle traveling on the freeway.

We're told the vehicle veered across all six lanes of the freeway and struck the outside wall, heading westbound.

Officials said a front-seat passenger in the vehicle was killed.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the 18-wheeler did continue eastbound without stopping.

All westbound lanes in the area are currently closed due to the crash.