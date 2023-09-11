The Houston Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

HPD received a call about a person down in an empty lot located at 1809 Saint Elmo Street around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene, finding a 26-year-old man sitting in his vehicle, unresponsive, suffering a gunshot wound.

The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived later and pronounced him dead on the scene.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is still verifying his identity.

According to police, a gray Mercury Grand Marquis from the early 2000s, with a black vinyl roof over the back seat, was seen leaving the area where the shooting took place on Saturday.

In spite of this, no information is available about the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

