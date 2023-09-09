A man is wanted by Harris County officials after he is accused of shooting a woman and her dog to death.

Dmitri Humphrey is wanted for his connection in a shooting at 2323 East Mossy Oaks. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to the address after a woman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dmitri Humphrey (Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez via Twitter)

Gonzalez says Humphrey is also wanted for the shooting death of the woman's dog.

Humphrey left the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler with a Texas license plate of TFN4278, officials say.

According to Gonzalez, Humphrey is also wanted on unrelated felony warrants and murder charges are in the process of being filed against him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.