One of the Lamar High School students arrested on a felony gun charge appeared in court on Wednesday.

Clifton Skillern, 17, is charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon at Lamar HS and will be tried as an adult, according to court documents. The weapon was a handgun with an extended magazine.

He will be released on a personal bond and his bond conditions include 24-hour house arrest, except for court and to meet an attorney, and no drugs or alcohol.

Skillern is also required to have no contact with Lamar HS or the other juvenile involved in the case.

Punishment for the charge could range from two to 10 years.