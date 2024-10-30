The Brief An unidentified 16-year-old has been charged with capital murder for the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old and 16-year-old at 2201 Bauer Drive near Bauer Pocket Park on Sept. 12, police said. The victims were identified as 24-year-old Jaquez Moore and 16-year-old Deric Ward. HPD investigators say Moore and two males were involved in an altercation which escalated to gunfire.



A 16-year-old suspect has been charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of a man and another 16-year-old in September.

The juvenile has not been named, but the Houston Police Department says he was arrested without incident on Tuesday.

On Sept. 12, at 2201 Bauer Drive near Bauer Pocket Park near Kerrwood Lane officers were called to the scene around 1 p.m. about shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 24-year-old Jaquez Moore and 16-year-old Deric Ward dead.

According to the HPD, Moore and two males were involved in an altercation which escalated to gunfire. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department responded and pronounced both Moore and Ward dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the motive to be robbery. Further investigation led police to identify Ward and the juvenile as suspects.