Two people have been confirmed dead in a shooting in the Spring Branch area on Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers received a call around 1 p.m. about shots fired at 2201 Bauer Drive near Bauer Pocket Park at Kerrwood Lane.

The caller told police a man left the scene in a hoodie with a backpack.

Houston police officers are at the scene to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.