Washington Gov. Jay Inslee responds to President Trump calling him 'a snake'

President Trump called Governor Jay Inslee "a snake" on Friday for his criticisms of the way President Trump has been handling the coronavirus outbreak. Inslee is the governor of Washington, the state at the center of the biggest U.S. COVID-19 outbreak.

“I told Mike not to be complimentary of that governor because that governor is a snake. So Mike may be happy with him but I'm not, OK?” President Trump said at a press conference during his visit to the CDC on Friday.

Inslee responded to the snub on Friday night, imploring President Trump and Vice President Pence to "get on the same page".

"We appreciate the vice president's visit and our teams are working well together," he wrote in another tweet.

