Charges have been filed against two suspects arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 12600 Ashford Meadow Drive about 7 p.m. on January 8.

RELATED: Houston capital murder suspect Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames charged in teen's shooting death



The suspects, Issac McGregor, 20, and Tony Washington, 24, are charged with capital murder in the 488th State District Court.

Image 1 of 2 ▼



Another suspect, Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, 18, is also charged with capital murder in the same court.

Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames (Photo: Houston Police Department)





All three suspects are accused in the death of Warren White, 17.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Stafford Police Department officers responded to a person down call at 11929 West Airport Boulevard. Officers and paramedics found White on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



Subsequent investigation by Stafford police officers determined the shooting occurred at 12600 Ashford Meadow Drive and HPD homicide detectives initiated an investigation.



According to witnesses, an unknown suspect(s) in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fired shots into a vehicle in which White was riding, and he was struck by the gunfire.

Fatal shooting at apartment complex in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive

After the shooting, acquaintances of White transported him to the West Airport Boulevard location, believing it to be a hospital. However, it was found to be an assisted living center.

Paramedics then responded to the scene and transported White to the hospital.



Further investigation identified Ames as one of the suspects in this case, and she was subsequently charged and arrested on Wednesday, October 4.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE



Subsequent investigation identified McGregor and Washington as the two other suspects in this case. They were arrested on Wednesday, October 18 and booked into the Harris County Jail.