A suspect has been arrested and more are being sought in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Houston earlier this year.

According to Houston police, Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, 18, has been charged with capital murder and was arrested on Wednesday.

Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames (Photo: Houston Police Department)

She in charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Warren White on Jan. 8.

According to police, witnesses saw someone in a car shoot into a vehicle that White was riding in, and he was struck by the gunfire.

White’s acquaintances drove him to an assisted living center in Stafford, believing it to be a hospital, police say. Paramedics then transported him to a Houston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stafford police determined the shooting actually occurred in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive, and Houston homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Following an investigation, police say Ames was identified as one of the suspects in the case. Authorities are still trying to identify additional suspects.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the identities of the additional suspects wanted in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.