A shooting in south Harris County is believed to have stemmed from a disturbance between two siblings, the sheriff says.

The shooting was reported Friday morning in the 1700 block of Fellows Road.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on Fellows Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there was a disturbance between two adult siblings, and the sister allegedly shot her brother.

The man was taken to the hospital and was taken into surgery. The sheriff says he is expected to survive his injuries.

An investigation is underway at the scene.