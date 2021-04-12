Wanted: Man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in SW Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Houston.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating 49-year-old Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero.

Arenas-Caballero is accused of sexually abusing a child in southwest Houston in 2016 between the months of June through August, Crime Stoppers says.

Arenas-Caballero is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’07" to 6’0" tall, 160 to 170 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was active as of April 11, 2021.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Pablo Cesar Arenas-Caballero (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

