Wanted fugitive with 31 felony warrants throughout Texas arrested in Harris County

article

A wanted fugitive with 31 open felony warrants has been arrested in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says Tyrus Turner was found thanks to a tip.

Pct. 4 Special Operations and Canine Unit deputies received information on Tuesday about Turner's whereabouts.

BREAKING BOND: CRIMINALS OUT ON MULTIPLE BONDS

Constable deputies, with the help of DPS air support, executed a felony warrant service in the 7700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West. They located Turner and took him into custody.

Officials were able to confirm his 31 open felony warrants.

Turner is wanted for Burglary of a Building and Theft of Property out of multiple counties throughout Texas, including Arlington, Austin, Bexar, Fort Worth, Travis and Harris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Constable Herman says Turner was booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants.

Advertisement

His bond and court information have not been set at this time.