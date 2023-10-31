As the holiday season approaches, Walmart is gearing up to provide customers with holiday deals, aiming to help them navigate rising inflation. The retail giant is implementing various cost-saving measures after 92% of Walmart customers expressed concern about inflation's effects on holiday budgets.

Thanksgiving meals for less

Starting November 1 and running through December 26, 2023, Walmart is rolling out a series of initiatives to ensure holiday meals remain affordable.

Two Thanksgiving meal options are offered at lower prices than last year. Customers can choose from ingredients for scratch cooks or convenient, ready-to-bake options. These meals include holiday favorites such as turkey priced under $1 a pound, ham, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

Substantial savings

Over the past year, Walmart says it has saved its customers over $1 billion through seasonal baskets and Rollback deals when they needed them most. This continued focus on savings aims to relieve customers facing inflation. The shopping experience has been enhanced, featuring more pickup and delivery options. This holiday season, Walmart is offering more deals, more often, and introducing thousands more Rollback discounts across key gifting categories. Customers can purchase meal baskets on Walmart.com or the Walmart app with a single click, adding convenience to the menu. Pickup and delivery can be done within 30 minutes and up to 90 minutes.

Enhanced Online Experience

With 81% of Walmart customers planning to visit Walmart.com first for shopping ideas and inspiration, the retailer has reimagined its online shopping experience: improved search capabilities, hyper-personalized features, dedicated Brand Shops, and Brand Shelves.

Expanded Pickup and Delivery Options

Walmart has recently expanded its pickup and delivery options. This includes late-night Express Delivery until 10 p.m. and On-Demand Delivery slots for added flexibility. These options complement Walmart's existing convenient in-store or curbside pickup options and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion and approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide, Walmart continues to lead in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunities.