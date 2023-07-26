Waller County worker drowns while clearing logs, debris around bridge supports

article

A Waller County worker has died after drowning in the Brazos River while working to clear debris.

According to officials, they were called out to a possible drowning in the Brazos River at FM 529 on Wednesday.

When officials arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated a crew was clearing logs and debris around the bridge supports.

The witnesses said three of the crew members were crossing the river on a sandbar using a safety rope when a strong current knocked all three men in the water. Two of the crew members came up, however, the third crew member didn't.

Crew members attempted to locate the missing man.

Members of the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department put a boat in the water and searched the area around the bridge supports. Along with a local landowner and his boat, the man was located, pulled from the water and pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not yet been released by officials.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waller County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.