The Houston City Council has voted to create the first alcohol-free zone around a Heights Preschool. The school is located on Oxford Street, near East 20th.

Heights residents, like Samantha Eustis, are rejoicing after Houston City Council voted to approve an ordinance Wednesday that would create a 300-foot alcohol-free zone near Heights Preschool. Eustis' home falls inside that area.

"We definitely worried about potential crime, late night traffic, late night noise. When you have alcohol involved, I mean there’s a lot that could go on just feet from your property," Eustis said.

Business owners like Gary Mosley, who owns the Creek Group Restaurants and three properties directly across the daycare, said the ordinance seems unfair.

"I think it was a rushed judgment. I don't think there was enough time to sit down on a round table and hear both sides of the story and how it’s going to affect the city of Houston," Mosley said.

Richard Wills at Gerald Franklin Agency helps business owners like Mosley apply for commercial liquor permits.

"It doesn’t affect gas stations, restaurants, package stores, or even pharmacies that sell beer and wine, so it’s only for on-premise consumption that this affects. But the interesting thing is TABC will not issue a permit for a bar at a residence," Wills said.

Officials said the ordinance will not apply to existing bars and clubs.

Mosley said he plans on consulting with other restaurant and property owners to possibly appeal the ruling.