Waller County Fire: Firefighter burned while battling wildfire

One firefighter was burned while battling a wildfire in Waller County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire sparked up near FM 362 and Mayer Road.

Numerous agencies in the area responded to help battle the fire and put out the blaze.

The firefighter was airlifted to the hospital with burns to the hands and legs.

The cause of the fire is unknown.