Waller Co. Constable Deputy involved in crash in Harris Co.

article

An investigation is underway following a crash involving a Waller County Constable Deputy.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on the 9100 block of FM 1960 Road West around 8 p.m.

Authorities said crews responded to reports of a head-on crash.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When crews arrived, they located two vehicles with major front-end damage.

Advertisement

Authorities said the female driver that was traveling the wrong way was taken to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

The Constable Deputy, who we're told was from Precinct 3 and was off duty, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.