Expand / Collapse search

Waller Co. Constable Deputy involved in crash in Harris Co.

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a Waller County Constable Deputy. 

According to authorities, the crash occurred on the 9100 block of FM 1960 Road West around 8 p.m. 

Authorities said crews responded to reports of a head-on crash. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

When crews arrived, they located two vehicles with major front-end damage. 

Authorities said the female driver that was traveling the wrong way was taken to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

The Constable Deputy, who we're told was from Precinct 3 and was off duty, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. 