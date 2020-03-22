Walker County curfew goes into effect Monday until further notice

article

A curfew has been established for Walker County.

Walker County Judge Danny Pierce signed the order on Sunday to go into effect on Monday, March 23 until further notice. The curfew will extend from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

All individuals should remain on personal property and avoid traveling on public roads or highways during the curfew. Those traveling to work, assisting with emergency operations, are traveling through the county, or are otherwise unable to comply are exempt.

The order also does not apply to licensed food establishments providing food as part of disaster relief.

Anyone who violates the order is subject to a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in the Walker County Jail.

