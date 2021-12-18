VOLUNTEERS NEEDED for COVID-19 Vaccination drive-thru, here's how to sign up
HOUSTON - The holidays are right around the corner, but COVID-19 remains an ongoing threat.
And with the new Omicron variant, many city leaders are doubling down on their efforts to ensure residents and their children are vaccinated.
For this reason, Congressman Sheila Jackson Lee, in conjunction with the United Memorial Medical Center, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
The event is aimed to ensure children especially are protected from contracting COVID-19 but will also be distributing toys and other special gifts for the holidays.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the morning drive-thru event will be held in the back of the convention center, with a line beginning at Chartes St. and McKinney.
The second event will begin at 1 p.m. with a press conference at 2 p.m. inside the convention center. This program will be a program for a select number of children.
To ensure the drive-thru goes smoothly, the event is in need of some additional volunteers to help organize and distribute to families/children in need from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers for the afternoon event will help with organization, distribution, and entertaining the children, some of whom are in need.
If you'd like to volunteer, click here.
