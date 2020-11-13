Visitation, funeral plans announced for Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios

article

The Houston Police Department has announced visitation and funeral plans for Sgt. Sean Rios.



Sgt. Rios will be escorted from the Peevey Funeral Home, located at 12440 Beamer Road with an anticipated arrival time of 1 p.m. at Sagemont Church on Tuesday, November 17.



An HPD Wall of Honor will welcome Sgt. Rios as his body is brought into the church through the main entrance.

Visitation for Sgt. Rios will take place on Tuesday, November 17 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Sagemont Church, located at 11300 South Sam Houston Parkway East.

The family said the public is welcome to attend and all attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 protocols and social distancing measures.



The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church Houston located at 14505 Gulf Freeway.



Due to COVID-19 protocols, officials are asking that the funeral service be reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Sgt. Rios.



Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church with social distancing protocols in place.



Officials said burial services have not yet been finalized, however, the family has expressed those services to remain private.

Sgt. Rios was killed on Monday during a "gun battle" in north Houston, just before the start of his shift.

Police say witnesses claimed that two Hispanic males had a confrontation with the driver of a Kia Forte, who has been identified as Sgt. Rios. Witnesses also said the driver of the Kia and the driver of the Mercedes fired shots at each other.

The witnesses then allegedly claimed one of the Hispanic males fled the scene in a light blue Mercedes, the other male in a black Chevrolet truck.

Sgt. Rios collapsed and died inside a motel office where he was seeking help after being shot multiple times.

Robert Soliz, 24 was identified as the driver of the Mercedes, and has been charged in Rios' death.

Houston police are now searching for the driver of the black Chevrolet pickup truck. They say he is person of interest in connection to the case and was seen speaking with Soliz after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.