Young man found dead in north Harris County; homicide detectives called

The Brief Homicide detectives are responding to a man found dead near Kuykendahl Road. Officials say the man was in his early 20s, and he may have died from a gunshot wound.



An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in north Harris County on Friday night.

Man found dead in N. Harris County

What we know:

County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a service call on Place Rebecca Lane, near Kuykendahl Road and FM 1960.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with a possible gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.