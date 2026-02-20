Man found dead in Harris County store parking lot on Bammel N Houston Road
HOUSTON - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a convenience store in northwest Harris County on Friday morning.
Investigation underway
What we know:
The sheriff’s office was called to the convenience store in the 11900 block of Bammel N Houston Road, near West Greens Road.
Deputies arrived to find a man dead in the parking lot with a possible gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
There is no information on what led up to the man’s death or his identity.
What's next:
Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.