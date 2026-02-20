The Brief A man was found dead in the parking lot of a convenience store on Bammel N Houston Road. Deputies say he may have been shot. Investigators are at the scene.



Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a convenience store in northwest Harris County on Friday morning.

Investigation underway

What we know:

The sheriff’s office was called to the convenience store in the 11900 block of Bammel N Houston Road, near West Greens Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead in the parking lot with a possible gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the man’s death or his identity.

What's next:

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.