Katy man charged with smuggling after DPS finds undocumented man in trunk

The Brief Texas DPS shared video on social media of a man found riding in the trunk of a vehicle. A Katy man was reportedly pulled over in south Texas. The undocumented man in the trunk was reportedly referred to Border Patrol.



A Katy man was reportedly arrested earlier this week for smuggling an undocumented immigrant in the trunk of his car. The discovery was caught on video by Texas DPS.

Texas: Man found smuggled in car trunk

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Mohammed Amaad was arrested on Tuesday in Maverick County, Texas, southwest of the San Antonio area.

The video shared by DPS says Amaad was pulled over on US-277. In the video, the suspect initially claimed that he was coming from a nearby casino, then, after the trooper questioned him, he claimed to be coming from a motel.

The video cuts to the DPS trooper going through the suspect's vehicle on the driver's side, then going to the trunk opening up with a man inside.

The trooper starts speaking to the man in Spanish. According to the caption, the man in the trunk claimed he was "just laying" there, then told the trooper he was from Guanajuato, Mexico.

As the suspect was handcuffed, he tells DPS that the man in his trunk had asked him for a ride.

DPS says the man in the trunk has been referred to US Border Patrol.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.