Visit Museum for Black Girls in Houston, more than 15 art installations

A museum in Houston is showcasing the essence of a Black woman and highlighting "Black girl magic."

The Museum for Black Girls initially started out in 2019 as a one-day event, but completely took off to become a permanent traveling exhibition. The museum features immersive, interactive pop-up galleries with different exhibits celebrating self-love as a Black woman.

The museum now has visitors coming in from all over the country, ranging from Denver, Colorado, Houston, and Washington D.C. They currently have museums open in Houston and Washington D.C.

According to the museum's website, the experience is a celebration of self-love and was created with the intention to highlight black girl magic.

Art and exhibits featured in the museum are installed by local artists. For example, artist TJ Hudson is featured in the museum with their "Don't Touch my Hair Exhibit"

The museum is also hosting events through February for guests to attend and enjoy some time

Feb. 17: Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m.

Feb 18: R&B Yoga with @krystalightyoga

Feb. 19: Vision Board Experience with Museum For Black Girls owners

Feb. 26: The Black Women Marketplace and Evening R&B Yoga with @krystalightyoga

The museum is open:

Wednesdays: 12-5 p.m. for half-price admission

Thursday-Fridays: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12-7 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Museum For Black Girls.