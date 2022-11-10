A Houston rapper continues to use the Astros as his inspiration.

Almost every day since the American League Championship Series, Mark Drew (@markdrewhtx) has released a new song on Instagram usually relating to the Houston Astros.

"I’m just making music all day," said Drew. "What better way to spend time than to make it about my team."

A Houston native, Drew describes himself as a huge Astros fan. While at an ALCS Game 3 watch party at Minute Maid Park, Drew’s girlfriend inspired him to record a quick song about the series. The impromptu video was posted to TikTok and quickly exploded. By the next morning, it had roughly 50,000 views.

Drew then wrote a complete 1-minute version of the rap song for Instagram. Inspired by JAY-Z’s "Empire State of Mind", Drew’s song was about Jose Altuve, Minute Maid Park’s roof, and the Astros sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS.

"I forgot I uploaded the song," said Drew. "That’s how much I’m used to nothing happening any time I upload something. When I woke up, I was like now that people have a little bit of interest, [the] ball is in my court."

We interviewed Drew about his first song before the World Series. After our news report, Drew continued to get more views and attention. He has since been a guest on a Houston radio show and performed in the Astros championship parade.

"I want to inspire people to never give up," said Drew. "I’ve been doing this for a long time. You never know when it’s your time. When the time comes, be ready."

Mark Drew was recently invited to perform during the Black Friday Ball at White Oak Music Hall.