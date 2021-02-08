Violence on the rise in Houston with 44 murders last month, five of the victims were teenagers

"Since January 1, there’s been 44 homicides," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Five of them have involved teenagers."

Only one of those murders involving a teenager has been solved.

"Starting last Friday night and over the weekend, police responded to multiple shootings which resulted in death or serious injury to several individuals," said Turner.

So what are police doing to combat Houston’s growing violent crime epidemic?

"We are targeting hot spots throughout the city and arresting and impounding vehicles of people engaged in these street takeovers," the Mayor said.

The police department is adding 20 new homicide detectives. Patrols are being beefed up with overtime and administrative staff.

"Even my staff will be in uniform wearing their vests going out in a black and white and increase visibility, which we believe will help disrupt and prevent violent crime," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

15 arrests were made this past weekend involving street takeovers. Something that would not have happened just a week ago.

For the first time, the Mayor addressed what we’ve been telling you in our on-going Breaking Bond reports. Violent crimes including more than 90 murders at the hands of violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony or PR bonds.

"Some of the numbers I’ve seen 90 percent on misdemeanors, they don’t repeat again," Turner said. "If you’re out on a PR bond and you committed a felony violent offense and it’s your second, third, fourth, fifth one, you shouldn’t be getting a PR bond for the second, third, fourth, fifth time."