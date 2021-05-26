VIDEO: 'Super Flower Blood Moon' celestial event seen over Austin

May’s full moon and a lunar eclipse coincided on May 26 to create a phenomenon known as a "Super Flower Blood Moon."

May’s full moon is referred to as the flower moon, while a total eclipse is known as a blood moon.

The Flower Moon is named after the abundance of flowers that emerges in late spring.

To complete the celestial triple whammy, and explain the mouthful of a name, the eclipse came as the moon was closest to earth, and, hence, a "supermoon."

Space.com said the eclipse would be visible "from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and the western part of the Americas."

This timelapse footage was taken by Christopher V Sherman, who said he captured it on Wednesday morning over Zilker Park in Austin.

The next supermoon, the super "Strawberry Moon" will be visible on the East Coast on June 24 and there are three more eclipses scheduled to take place before 2022.

