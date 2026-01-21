Video: Driver rescued from burning car after wrong-way crash on Tomball Parkway

The Brief Harris County Sheriff's Office shared video of a dramatic rescue after a wrong-way crash ended with a vehicle on fire. The driver of the burning vehicle was rescued by deputies and tow truck operators. Officials say the driver remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.



Video has been released of a Harris County deputy rescuing a man from a burning vehicle after a wrong-way crash on Tomball Parkway.

Rescue caught on camera

On Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes of State Highway 249 near Jones Road.

A wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived, but the driver in the second vehicle was trapped inside his burning vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy John Syzdek and Sergeant Jonathan Tirk were among the first on scene. The deputies along with a wrecker from Precision Towing helped pull the driver from the vehicle, saving his life.

The driver remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Wrong-way driver killed in crash

The backstory:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 25-year-old Julio Alberto Calero Ramirez was driving north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle.

The second vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Ramirez was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Featured article

Sheriff Gonzalez says deputies and wrecker drivers saved the second driver from the burning vehicle. The driver had major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deputies had minor injuries from getting the second driver from the burning vehicle. Paramedics checked out the deputies at the scene, and they didn't need to be hospitalized.