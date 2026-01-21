Expand / Collapse search

Video: Driver rescued from burning car after wrong-way crash on Tomball Parkway

By
Published  January 21, 2026 9:44am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Harris County Sheriff's Office shared video of a dramatic rescue after a wrong-way crash ended with a vehicle on fire.
    • The driver of the burning vehicle was rescued by deputies and tow truck operators.
    • Officials say the driver remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

HOUSTON - Video has been released of a Harris County deputy rescuing a man from a burning vehicle after a wrong-way crash on Tomball Parkway.

Rescue caught on camera

On Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call around 1:40 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles in the southbound lanes of State Highway 249 near Jones Road.

A wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies arrived, but the driver in the second vehicle was trapped inside his burning vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy John Syzdek and Sergeant Jonathan Tirk were among the first on scene. The deputies along with a wrecker from Precision Towing helped pull the driver from the vehicle, saving his life.

The driver remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Wrong-way driver killed in crash

The backstory:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 25-year-old Julio Alberto Calero Ramirez was driving north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle.

The second vehicle caught fire after the crash.

Ramirez was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 26 reports.

