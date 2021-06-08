Video: 4-year-old rings bell for last round of chemo, gets motorcade escort

Expand / Collapse search
By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

4-year-old rings bell for last round of chemo

A four-year-old girl celebrated the completion of her chemotherapy treatment by ringing a bell. after which she was serenaded by nurses.

Four-year-old Shyanna Jones celebrated the completion of her chemotherapy treatment by ringing a bell at a children’s hospital in Oklahoma City. 

Heartwarming video shows Jones ringing the bell before being serenaded by nurses at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital on June 4 with a celebratory song.

"No more chemo!" the nurses sang. After she rang the bell, Jones was then escorted by a group of bikers who congratulated her as she left the hospital. 

The bikers were members of the Riders United 4 Children — a nonprofit that aims to help children and families in need.

Jones was diagnosed with the rare disease hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis in 2020, according to a Facebook page dedicated to documenting her health struggles.

Local news media said Jones came to the hospital every two weeks for a year to receive chemotherapy and oral steroids.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed. 

 