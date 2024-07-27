VP Kamala Harris to attend funeral service of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the "Celebration of Life" service for the late U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston.

The service is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at Fallbrook Church and is by invitation only.

Other elected officials, including international and domestic, are expected to attend.

In the press release it is stated:

"Following news of the Congresswoman’s passing, Vice President Harris called her ‘a tenacious advocate for justice and a tireless fighter for the people of Houston and the people of America.’ The Vice President added that Congresswoman Jackson Lee was ‘a dear friend for many years, and a fellow member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I had the opportunity to work closely with her on many issues and to observe her leadership firsthand. She was relentless – one of our nation’s fiercest, smartest, and most strategic leaders in the way she thought about how to make progress happen. There was never a trite or trivial conversation with the Congresswoman. She was always fighting for the people of Houston and the people of America.’'"