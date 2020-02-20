Vehicle leads police on half-hour chase throughout northwest Houston

Three people have been taken into custody after a driver led police on a chase throughout northwest Houston that lasted almost half an hour.

A vehicle began fleeing from DPS Troopers at approximately 2:38 p.m. on Thursday in Waller County on 290.

The driver fled into Houston and was taken into custody at 3:06 p.m. after pulling into a driveway E. 32nd Street along with two passengers after the car had sustained damage from multiple impacts.

One of the three now in custody, the female, was wanted for felony robbery with bodily injury and another male was wanted for felony burglary of a habitation. The third may face charges.

This is a developing story.

