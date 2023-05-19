Vehicle crashes into Houston METRO bus in Harris County, driver said to be fleeing from deputies

article

Two men are in custody after a vehicle crashed into a Houston METRO Bus in Harris County on Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said the crash occurred on FM 1960 West at Bammel Westfield.

Officials tell FOX 26, a Dodge Challenger fled from deputies during a traffic stop and struck the METRO bus.

Initially, officials said two people on the bus requested paramedics. However, officials later clarified there were ten people on the bus at the time of the crash. They didn't require medical assistance.

Officials added two people in the suspect's vehicle were taken to Houston Northwest Hospital.

The bus driver wasn't injured, officials said.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.