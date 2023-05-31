An afternoon crash in northwest Harris County ended with no injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, a vehicle lost control in the 15800 block of Champion Forest Drive and struck a pillar outside of a Goodwill Donation Center.

Officials said no injuries were reported. However, the crash did cause some damage to the front of the building.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials are on the scene.