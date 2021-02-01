Expand / Collapse search

Vaccinating Houston's most vulnerable residents

By
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 26 Houston

Vaccination efforts continue in Houston and surrounding areas

FOX 26's Damali Keith spoke with an elderly woman who recently went through the process for a COVID-19 vaccine.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has joined 400 other mayors calling on Congress to offer cities pandemic assistance. The mayor says the money would help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 faster.

Even as the Mayor tries to secure federal assistance for the near future, this week the City of Houston’s mission is to vaccinate Houstonians who are at the highest risk.
       
After extensive research about the COVID-19 vaccine, 73-year-old Gloria Davis found herself with her sleeve rolled up at a Houston vaccine site Friday.

"The young lady who gave me my vaccine was just incredible. I didn’t know she had finished. I said ok you can go ahead and she was already finished," Davis laughs. That was actually Davis’ second vaccine, which expectedly came with some side effects. "I had some aches, some chills, a little fever and I had zero energy but if having the vaccine disturbed my peace for just a day and a half imagine what having COVID can do," Davis says. 

Texas to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected this week
slideshow

Texas to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected this week

Texas was scheduled to get more than 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, more than state officials said they had originally expected to receive.

The City of Houston’s latest 9,000 doses of the vaccine will mostly go to the Area Agency on Aging, or AAA, and vulnerable communities.

"Everybody needs the vaccine. We certainly want everyone to get it. That’s the only way we get herd immunity," says Mayor Turner.

"This is not the time to take our foot off the brake. We need to continue to have our masks on, social distance, wash your hands, and get tested frequently," adds Houston Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse.

"It’s a paycheck of the heart because it’s not just for me but the number of people whose lives I come in contact with," Davis says. She and her two daughters who are essential workers have also been vaccinated and she says she's glad they all were. "Because I feel great today."

Texas teen writes letter to Governor Abbott hoping to get his mother possible life-saving COVID-19 treatment
slideshow

Texas teen writes letter to Governor Abbott hoping to get his mother possible life-saving COVID-19 treatment

A 14-year-old in Texas is desperately trying to help his single mother survive COVID-19. She was placed on a ventilator about a week ago. That's when the teen wrote an emotional letter to Governor Greg Abbott for help, and the Governor didn't waste any time.

"The focus on vaccine does not mean we can stop focusing on prevention and testing," adds Mayor Turner.  

Dr. Persse says hospitalizations and positivity rates have leveled off and slightly decreased. City officials also admit the vaccine demand continues to exceed supply. They say an additional 50,000 doses are coming to the state. The City of Houston has administered more than 34,000 vaccines so far.

The mayor is suggesting small and safe gatherings for Super Bowl Sunday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE