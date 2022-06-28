H-E-B, Butt family donate $10 million to replace Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

The Butt family and H-E-B have announced that they will commit $10 million to help build a new elementary campus in Uvalde.

The Butt family says it will work with other stakeholders and organizations on the development of the project at Robb Elementary School where 21 people were killed in a mass shooting.

The new campus will significantly enhance educational offerings and implement state-of-the-art safety and security measures, and infrastructure to support the availability of new technology, according to a press release from H-E-B.

The exact location and design of the new campus and timeline for the project have not been determined.

The school district will work closely with the Uvalde community, donors, and other stakeholders to solicit ideas and gather feedback for the project.

Contributions to support this project can be made by donating to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization established to help raise funds for the new elementary campus as well as serve the immediate and ongoing financial needs of Uvalde CISD.

"Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people," said Charles Butt, H-E-B’s Chairman, in a news release. "As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country’s future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities."

Robb Elementary was built in the 1960s and serves about 540 students in grades second through fourth. The school has been permanently closed but plans are reportedly in place for the school to be demolished.