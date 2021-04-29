Urgent Coronavirus aid on route to India to fight COVID-19

Urgent coronavirus aid is currently on the way to India from the U.S., according to the White House. The country is breaking global records when it comes to the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases.

"At times you feel helpless seeing the situation around, but every day as an organization we tell ourselves, every step we take, every hour we spend in the field, every hour we spend coordinating, we are making someone’s life better," said Anand Barot, who is in India and part of BAPS Charities.

The non-religious international charitable organization is one of many that the Indian government is turning to for help.

"Right now, the priority is managing the oxygen supply. We have just recently sourced oxygen from outside India, from the UAE. We have established a supply chain which would ensure a certain ton of oxygen comes in every month," said Barot.

BAPS Charities runs five hospitals in India and helping more than 300 others across the country.

"Just last night we were organizing oxygen imports from the Middle East and the Abu Dhabi Temple we are building there. We are coordinating a lot of oxygen cylinders, concentrators," said Barot.

About 8,500 miles away in Houston, the local chapter is doing what they can.

"You feel helpless and then the emotions kick in, the sadness and the sorrow that people are going through, but internally you want to do something," said Viral Desai, a volunteer with the Houston chapter.

The Houston chapter of the organization has been helping collect donations. Any amount can make a bigger impact than you may think.

"The idea of hot meals at a time of need, that emotional support, that conveyance to a hospital can be achieved with a few dollars of contribution. I think that’s what is incredible," said Meghal Bhatt, another Houston chapter volunteer.

To find out more on how you can help by clicking here.