Houston DEA seize more than 200 pounds of meth hidden in spools of rope

The Brief The Houston DEA seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside rope. The shipment was coming in from Monterret, Mexico. Police were able to use an x-ray scanner to see if drugs were inside the spool.



Houston-area law enforcement officers seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in spools of rope, officials said Tuesday.

Drugs seized in Houston

What we know:

The drugs were intercepted in Houston by agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Houston Police Department's interdiction unit. Authorities said the shipment originated in Monterrey, Mexico, and was headed to the city.

Police shared a video of an officer scanning the spools or rope with an x-ray and showing the individual bags of meth being hidden inside the rope.

"Looks can be deceiving, but not to law enforcement. DEA Houston agents, with the assistance of the Houston Police Department interdiction unit seized over 200 lbs. of meth hidden in these spools of rope," DEA Houston Division posted on Facebook.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release information about arrests or the suspects involved.